Morgan Stanley Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $165.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

NYSE EMN opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

