Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $177.44 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

