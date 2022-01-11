Morse Asset Management Inc Has $270,000 Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $874,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 557,764 shares of company stock worth $59,466,630 over the last quarter.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

