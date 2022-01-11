Morse Asset Management Inc Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

