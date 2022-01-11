Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $76,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,534,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $256.03 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

