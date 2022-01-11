MSCI Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSCI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $713.00 target price on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $541.86 on Monday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $624.43 and a 200-day moving average of $614.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

