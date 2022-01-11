mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $41.68 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.68 million and $334,238.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,839.51 or 1.00097092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00032322 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00795118 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

