M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.52.

Shares of MTB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.74. 2,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,512. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $3,010,000. Tobam raised its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

