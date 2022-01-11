MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Shares Down 0.8%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.63 and last traded at $43.78. 409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTYFF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Veritas Investment Research lowered MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

