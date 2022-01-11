Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $552.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.60 million and the highest is $562.67 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $446.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($22.81) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NBR traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.75. 148,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,199. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $871.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

