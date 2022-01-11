Name Change Token Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $890,986.42 and $67,492.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00063599 BTC.

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,045,432 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

