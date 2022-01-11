Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Trading Down 9.1%

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 1,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Nampak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Nampak Ltd. engages in the manufacture of packaging products. It offers Nampak Metals, Nampak Glass, Nampak Paper, Nampak Plastics, and Nampak Inspection and Coding Solutions. Nampak Metals produces aluminium and tinplate beverage cans for the alcoholic beverage, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetables juice and ice tea markets.

