Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $11.24 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 2.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $23,097,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. 193,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,857,127. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

