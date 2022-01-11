National Bank Financial Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.21.

Shares of FNV opened at $131.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

