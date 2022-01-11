National Bank Financial Lowers Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$14.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.27.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $7.92 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.