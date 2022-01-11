National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.24% of National Bank worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

