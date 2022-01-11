National Bankshares Raises Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target to C$1.40

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of GSV stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

