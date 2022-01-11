National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.86.

NHI stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

