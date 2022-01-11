NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 280 to GBX 290. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NatWest Group traded as high as GBX 248.70 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 247.60 ($3.36), with a volume of 1901028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50 ($3.35).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291.25 ($3.95).

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($171,422.15).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

