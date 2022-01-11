Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $13.03

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $13.48. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 3,836 shares trading hands.

NVTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.