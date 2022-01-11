Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €100.00 ($113.64) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($105.11) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.35 ($94.72).

Shares of NEM opened at €88.96 ($101.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($131.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion and a PE ratio of 81.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.62.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

