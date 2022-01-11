Nerve Finance Market Cap Tops $1.92 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $344,017.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

