Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 45.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 247.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $814,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $539.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $627.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.50.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.