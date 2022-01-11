Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

STIM has been the topic of several other reports. lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

STIM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,220. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

