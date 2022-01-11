New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

