New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $108,703,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE NOVA opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

