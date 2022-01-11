New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.30 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,868 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Navient worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NAVI stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

