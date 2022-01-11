New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

AJRD opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

