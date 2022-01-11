New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,788 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of iRobot worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of IRBT opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

