New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $180,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.