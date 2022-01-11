Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. increased their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

