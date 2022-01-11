Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to C$98.00 at National Bank Financial

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Newmont by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.