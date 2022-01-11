NextDAO Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $80,328.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00062729 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,247,391,302 coins and its circulating supply is 2,207,159,192 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

