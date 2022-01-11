Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Nextdoor stock opened at 6.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.00. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of 6.16 and a 1 year high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 52.71 million for the quarter.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

