Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

