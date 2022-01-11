Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 107,532 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,532 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.46% of Iridium Communications worth $178,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.11 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

