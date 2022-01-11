Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,746,471 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 724.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.59% of 3D Systems worth $54,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 728.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 3D Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,929 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

