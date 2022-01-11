Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,794 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Proto Labs worth $130,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

