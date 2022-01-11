Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 628,060 shares during the period. Twitter comprises 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.99% of Twitter worth $478,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $790,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,105 shares of company stock worth $3,730,578. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -166.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

