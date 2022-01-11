Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $871.09 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,221 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 3.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $871,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 67.6% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 27.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,508,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 581,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,576,000 after buying an additional 101,761 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,106.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,455.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,469.26. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,637.90.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

