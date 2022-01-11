Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $871.09 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,221 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 3.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $871,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 67.6% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 27.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,508,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 581,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,576,000 after buying an additional 101,761 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,106.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,455.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,469.26. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,637.90.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
