Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 34,431 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,431 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $90,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,746.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,916.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,814.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,721.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,984 shares of company stock valued at $420,350,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

