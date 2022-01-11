NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $54.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.49.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $28.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.37. NIO has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

