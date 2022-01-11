NioCorp Developments’ (NIOBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock.

NioCorp Developments stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

