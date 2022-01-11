Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 991.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nomura Real Estate in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NMEHF stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

