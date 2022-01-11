Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Price Target Raised to SEK 675 at Morgan Stanley

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley to SEK 675 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $675.00.

Shares of NENTF opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

