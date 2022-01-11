Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $238.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.79. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

