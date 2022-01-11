Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $129.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $130.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

