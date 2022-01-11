Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.26

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$35.26 and last traded at C$35.26, with a volume of 108719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPI shares. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.51. The firm has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.32%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

