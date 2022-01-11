Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $402.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.