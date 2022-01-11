Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $402.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.25.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.